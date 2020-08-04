Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.36 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

In other Op Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh purchased 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,490 shares of company stock valued at $322,866.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Op Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

