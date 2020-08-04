Omnicell, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of OMCL opened at $70.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $30,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 337,035 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $10,100,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after acquiring an additional 90,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

