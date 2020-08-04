Olin (OLN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OLN opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.38. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

