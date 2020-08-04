NV5 Global (NVEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $165.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Maxim Group cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $173,495.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,892.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $373,504.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,842.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.