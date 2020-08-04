Nuance Communications (NUAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nuance Communications to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,045. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

