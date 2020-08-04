Northland Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Moneygram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moneygram International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moneygram International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

