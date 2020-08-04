Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 7,240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPM stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

