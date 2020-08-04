Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a report released on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.81. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.