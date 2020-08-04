Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura upgraded Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.81 on Friday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 22.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 33.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

