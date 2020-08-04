Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NBLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $813.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.