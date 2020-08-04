Nlight (LASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nlight to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Nlight has set its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nlight to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Nlight has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $921.45 million, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 2.72.
In related news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $171,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,797. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
About Nlight
nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.
