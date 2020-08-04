NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $396.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.35. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 96.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

