Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 944,859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,003,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,417,000 after acquiring an additional 746,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,745 shares of company stock worth $8,155,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

NYSE:NEM opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.