New York Times (NYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYT opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $46.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

