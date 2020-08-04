Nevro (NVRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVRO opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. Nevro has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

