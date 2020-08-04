Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.84.

NBIX opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $915,430.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $11,043,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

