Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.84.
NBIX opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $915,430.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $11,043,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.