Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.84.
NBIX stock opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,478,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.