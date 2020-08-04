Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.84.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,478,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.