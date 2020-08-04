Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEMTF opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

