Needham & Company LLC Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $130.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

VRNS stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

