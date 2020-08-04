Needham & Company LLC Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $150.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

FIVN stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. Five9 has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $130.22.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $1,360,956.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,732.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,783 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,752. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 58,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

