Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.55-0.64 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $277.52 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

