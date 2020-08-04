National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TSE:GIL opened at C$23.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.00. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

