MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $623.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.