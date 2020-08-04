Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $13.00 on Friday. Mvb Financial has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 104.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mvb Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.