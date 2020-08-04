M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,729 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

