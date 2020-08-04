M&T Bank Corp Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,471,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 831,421 shares in the company, valued at $81,570,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.