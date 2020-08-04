M&T Bank Corp Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Shares of PXD opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

