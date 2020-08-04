M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

