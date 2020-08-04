M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 58.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 94.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.