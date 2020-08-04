M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,188 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Xylem by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 60,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

