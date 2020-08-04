MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

NYSE MRC opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $464.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 955,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,432,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 756,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $15,660,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

