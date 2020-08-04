Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

