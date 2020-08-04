Mplx Lp (MPLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on August 14th

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Mplx has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 323.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.1%.

Shares of MPLX opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.99. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

