Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $29.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OZK stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. Research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,523,000 after buying an additional 172,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 1,462,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,855,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $46,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

