Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $29.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
OZK stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,523,000 after buying an additional 172,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 1,462,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,855,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $46,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.