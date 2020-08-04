Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.41 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 358,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,704,000 after purchasing an additional 270,007 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4,081.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 237,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $5,157,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.