Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,764,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

