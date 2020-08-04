MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.