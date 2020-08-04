MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

About MITIE GRP PLC/ADR

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

