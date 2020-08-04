Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MIME stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,170.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,400 shares of company stock worth $17,462,713. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

