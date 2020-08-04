Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $19.43 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.