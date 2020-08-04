Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.73 ($10.93).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 stock opened at €8.82 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.92 and its 200 day moving average is €9.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. Metro has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of €14.15 ($15.90).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.