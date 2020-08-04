Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.73 ($10.93).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €8.82 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. Metro has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of €14.15 ($15.90). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.