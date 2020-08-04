Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Insiders sold a total of 669,153 shares of company stock worth $77,389,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 162.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.