McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.35 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.81.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 112.02%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.66 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 538,901 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,261,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 412,370 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,056,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 332,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

