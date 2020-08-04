MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $197.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

