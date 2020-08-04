Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
