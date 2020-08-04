Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

