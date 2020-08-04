Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 29.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.14.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

