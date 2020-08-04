Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

