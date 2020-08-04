Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MPC stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.
