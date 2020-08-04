Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to $34.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

MLFNF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

