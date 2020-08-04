Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New $35.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLFNF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

MLFNF opened at $22.30 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

